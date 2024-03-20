Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered by Analyst

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $270.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

