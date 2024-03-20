Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered by Zacks Research

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.