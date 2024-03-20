Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Entergy in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.