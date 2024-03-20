Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,081 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 702.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 603,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 686,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 411,100 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.