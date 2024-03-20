Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Issued By B. Riley

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FiscalNote in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FiscalNote Trading Down 6.0 %

NOTE stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,928 shares of company stock valued at $177,055 in the last 90 days. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.