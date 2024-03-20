Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 5.1 %

PYXS stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

