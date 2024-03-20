Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PYXS stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

