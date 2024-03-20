Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
PIM stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
