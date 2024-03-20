Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.78. 60,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 849,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.