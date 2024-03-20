ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.46

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 576748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 81.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $15,176,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

