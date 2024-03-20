ProQR Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.