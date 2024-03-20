PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.58. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3,319 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Featured Articles

