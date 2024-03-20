Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 10.7 %

IPDN opened at $1.76 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

