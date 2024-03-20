Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.71

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 140024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $6,613,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

