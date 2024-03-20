Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. 466,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,571. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

