Preformed Line Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $104.96 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 26.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $906,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.