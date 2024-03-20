PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWFL. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

