PotCoin Price Up 96.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 77.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 96.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $256.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00128273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

