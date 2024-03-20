Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on April 2nd

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portman Ridge Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.