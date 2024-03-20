PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

