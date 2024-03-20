Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. 12,335,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 46,728,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

