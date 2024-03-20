Pharming Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

Pharming Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

PHAR stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.17. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.