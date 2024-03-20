Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 640,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,081,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
