Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 406484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,953,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 993,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

