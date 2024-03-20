Pembroke VCT B Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PEMB)

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

LON PEMB opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Pembroke VCT B has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £192.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2,010.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.93.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

