PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PDSB opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.72. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

