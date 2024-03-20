Patten Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 98.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 29.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 39.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $77.75.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

