Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

