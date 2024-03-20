Patten Group Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
