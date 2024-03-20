Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $438.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

