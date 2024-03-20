Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.