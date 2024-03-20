Patten Group Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

