Patten Group Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

