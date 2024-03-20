Patten Group Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average is $185.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

