Patten Group Inc. Has $393,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $141.09 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average is $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $984.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

