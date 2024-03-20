Patten Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $89.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

