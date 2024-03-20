Patten Group Inc. Acquires 4,980 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5,413.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 141,723 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period.

QYLD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

