Patten Group Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

