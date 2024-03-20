Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Head to Head Contrast

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada -38.26% 10.61% 10.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 18.02 -$466.40 million ($2.43) -47.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Patten Energy Solutions Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franco-Nevada.

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 5 5 0 2.36

Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $147.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

