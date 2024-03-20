Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 130,824 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 619.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 280,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $4,157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 981.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 16,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

