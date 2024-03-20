Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $546.19

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $546.19 and last traded at $545.84, with a volume of 183360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $538.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

