Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.95

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 19892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. Creative Planning bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

