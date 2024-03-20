Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $278.27 and last traded at $279.60. 833,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,267,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average is $284.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

