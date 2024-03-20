Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 9,467,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 74,660,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

