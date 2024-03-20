Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,344,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801,727. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 266.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

