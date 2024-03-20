PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

