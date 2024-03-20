Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

