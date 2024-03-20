Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.28

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 864227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

