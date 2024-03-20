Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $376.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

