Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

