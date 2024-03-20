Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
