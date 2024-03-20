Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 6.3%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.23. 226,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 278,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Organigram alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Organigram

Organigram Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. Corporate insiders own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.